Emmanuel Gyasi serves delicious assist as Spezia record historic serie A victory against Udinese

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi produced a fine performance in only his second Serie A appearance to help newcomers Spezia to their first ever victory in the Italian topflight after beating Udinese on Wednesday evening.



The Palermo born attacker, Emanuel Gyasi burst down the left and floated in a cross which was met by giant forward Andrey Galabinov for the opener after 30 minutes. It was the Ghanaian's first assist of the campaign.



Gyasi was a menace on the left flank, with his menacing runs and in swinging crosses causing problems for Udinese at the Friuli.



Despite being on top of his game, manager Vicenzo Italiano had to replace him in the 67th minute as they fought to preserve their lead.



With just the last kick of the game, Galabinov then put the game beyond the host as Spezia left Udine with a 2-0 victory.



The Eagles earned promotion to the topflight after play-offs victory over Frosinone, but began their campaign with a heavy defeat to Sassuolo.



Meanwhile, Gyasi is expected to play a key role for the Alberto Picco outfit if they are to sustain their status in the topflight.

