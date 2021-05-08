Emmanuel Gyasi's agent disusses his performance this season

Sports News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Alessandro Benini, agent of the Spezia striker Emmanuel Gyasi has spoken about the performance of his client in the 2020/2021 Italian Serie A.



The Ghanaian has been one of the outstanding players for Spezia in the ongoing season as his team occupies the 16 positions on the Serie A table.



Alessandro Benini has asssed his client when speaking live at 'Calcio Napoli 24 Live' on CalcioNapoli24 TV.



"Spezia? We arrived at the moment of truth, they played well at the beginning of the season and showed total and team football action. Now the opponents have learned to know them, now everything is played at the decisive moment of the season."



"Surprise effect? Absolutely yes, in the last few games you can see how the opponents try to take away depth and avoid leaving spaces. Well against the big ones? Yes, against Milan it was an unforgettable match and also with Napoli in the first leg."



"Against the big names he always gave his best, and tomorrow it will be like this: in the first leg, Spezia was helped a lot by luck, it must be said. We have seen the skills of the Italian coach, the team must conquer salvation by focusing on the values ​​that have brought the club up to here."



"Gyasi's season? Emmanuel played well, he too is tired at the moment and he has to bring out the best. Last year, Spezia finished the playoffs very late and immediately found themselves in a new and difficult championship. I have been following him since he was 13, he has always responded well when the level has risen and to see him like this in Serie A made me happy. But now we must not give up."



"The story of him? He was born in Palermo and then returns to Ghana, after which he moves for work reasons when he is in fifth grade. Here in Italy, he was in amateur clubs until he was 13: once near Turin, another in Pecetto in the first category. I saw him there, and I was playing in the first team at the end of my career: the president pointed it out to me, I went to see him and from the first moment I noticed something special compared to the others. We passed from the youth sector of Turin, then to Pro Vercelli: a very long apprenticeship in C, before arriving until today."



"The future? We renewed last year, we married the long project of Spezia that we hope will continue in Serie A. We want to stay there, saving ourselves: with Spezia he reached the national team, in case of salvation we will see."



"Naples? No contact, even it is clear that he would like (laughs). I would be hypocritical to say no. What does he tell me about the first leg match and in view of tomorrow? He told me that Napoli is one of the strongest in Italy, and they were lucky to beat them in the first leg. Yesterday we talked, there shouldn't be Koulibaly but Napoli's midfield and attack are spatial. He told me 'I have to play everything, we have to try to score goals. Then in games like this anything can happen."



Emmanuel Gyasi featured for Spezia as they lost 4-1 at home to SSC Napoli.