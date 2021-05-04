Emmanuel Gyasi reveals how idols Appiah and Gyan inspired his dream of playing for Ghana

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Gyasi has disclosed that his decision to play for Ghana was never in doubt despite being born and raised in Italy.



The Spezia attacker revealed he grew up watching legendary Ghanaian footballers Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah, which inspired him to be in their shoes one day.



His dream became a reality when he made his debut for Ghana on March 25, 2021, in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa.



"My childhood dream has always been wearing the Ghana National team shirt," he told BBC Sport Africa.



"I wanted to become a football player and play for Ghana: I never had a doubt about it.



"In the past, I had two idols in our national team: Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan. They were great, I used to love them and watch all of their games."



Although he was born in Palermo, Gyasi spent part of his formative life in Ghana where he grew a strong bond with the West African country.



"I went to Ghana as I was a small child and I lived there with my grandparents and my uncle," he said.



"It was a great experience for me, it allowed me to know my origins and the culture of my country. When I then moved back to Italy, I kept feeling Ghana was very close to me.



"Although I was born in Italy and I feel very comfortable here, my land of origin is Ghana. My bond with Ghana has never vanished or diminished throughout the years.



"Those are my origins. That is my motherland. It's something indelible in my heart."



The 27-year-old is enjoying a good debut series A season in Italy with Spezia, scoring four goals and providing six assists this season.