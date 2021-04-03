Emmanuel Gyasi provides 6th assist of the season in Spezia's narrow defeat to Lazio

Soccer News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi returned from the international break to provide and assist in Spezia's 2-1 loss to Lazio in Serie A on Saturday afternoon.



The in-form attacker has been Spezia's livewire this season, providing his sixth assist of the campaign to make it ten in terms of goal contribution to the club.



Gyasi's clever pass found Daniele Verde in the 73rd minute to cancel out Manuel Lazzari's first-half strike for Lazio.



But the game took a dramatic ending with a late goal from the hosts and two red cards.



Felipe Caicedo scored from the spot with two minutes left, before Manuel Lazzari and Joaquin Correa were both sent off deep in extra time.



Emmanuel Gyasi lasted the entire duration despite the long trip from Ghana to Italy.



He made his senior national team debut in the AFCON qualifier against South Africa.