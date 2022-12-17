Emmanuel Gyasi on target for Spezia in friendly against Sparta Rotterdam

Sports News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi scored in Spezia's friendly against Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.



The 28-year-old, who missed Ghana's World Cup squad for Qatar 2022, resumed training with the Serie A outfit last week.



Spezia are preparing ahead of the resumption of the Italian topflight with some friendlies.



In a dramatic encounter against Sparta Rotterdam, Gyan scored late to pull one back for his side in the 3-1 defeat.



Delano Van Crooij broke the deadlock in the 31st minute before Koki Saito doubled the lead after the break.



Gyasi scored in the 95th minute but there was enough time for Mohammed Tahiri to make it 3-1 for the Dutch club.



The Italian club will next face Groningen before the return of the league on January 4.



Spezia will welcome Atalanta at Alberto Picco when the league resumes.