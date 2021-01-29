Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Gyasi on target as Spezia bow out of Coppa Italia after defeat to Napoli

Emmanuel Gyasi in action for his club

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi netted his second goal of the season for Spezia but it was not enough as the Eagles suffered a 4-2 Coppa Italia defeat to giants Napoli.



The Serie A newcomers had a horrible first half which saw them conceded four times.



Khalidou Koulibaly set the tone for the home side after scoring the opener just five minutes into the game.



Hirving Lozano doubled the lead 15 minutes later before goals from Matteo Politano and Elif Elman sealed a terrific first half for the Naples club.



Emmanuel Gyasi began a mini redemption for the Eagles after strongly connecting to a cross from the left in the 70th minute.



Gennaro Acampofra then scored three minutes later to halve the deficit, but the fightback was not enough to trouble a disciplined Napoli in the last 15 minutes.



Spezia's run in the Coppa Italia has been halted at the quarter-final stage.