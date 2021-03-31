Emmanuel Gyasi narrates his unforgettable encounter with ‘idol’ Ronaldo

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Ghana and Spezia forward Emmanuel Gyasi has revealed his encounter with football icon Cristiano Ronaldo in an exclusive interview with Happy 98.9FM.



Gyasi made his dream debut for the Black Stars against South Africa at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg to help Ghana secure a place in the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cameroon next year.



Happy Sports caught up with the Spezia star before his departure from Ghana to share his experience on meeting his football idol



“The player who really influenced me growing up was Cristiano Ronaldo. Every player growing up must watch him. His ambition to break records, win, mentality and everything”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya in that exclusive interview.



“I had the privilege to talk to him, have his jersey and it was like i was leaving in a dream”



“Cristiano [Ronaldo] remembered me and he gave me his shirt at the end of the first half. It’s a real honour for me since he’s my football idol.”



Watch full interview in the video below:



