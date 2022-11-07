Emmanuel Gyasi hopes to make Ghana's final squad for 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Spezia captain Emmanuel Gyasi is hoping to be named to Ghana's final squad for the World Cup despite currently nursing an injury.



The forward is part of the preliminary squad and hopes to be named to the final 26 that will travel to Qatar for the tournament.



Gyasi has muscle problems and missed Spezia's 2-1 defeat to AC Milan last Saturday. He will miss Spezia's games against Udinese and Verona before the World Cup break.



The 28-year-old is expected to recover before the start of the tournament and will be available for Ghana if he's invited by Otto Addo.



The versatile player last played for Ghana in 2021 and was not invited to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, which was held early this year in Cameroon.



He has made just three appearances for Black Stars since his debut in March 2021 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against South Africa.



Gyasi, who has recorded one assist in 12 appearances for struggling Spezia this season in Seria A, will be hoping to make the final squad.



The final squad will be announced by 14 November, the deadline by which FIFA must receive final lists.



The World Cup will start on November 20 with Ghana opening their campaign four days later against Portugal.



Black Stars will also play South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.