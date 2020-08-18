Sports News of Tuesday, 18 August 2020

Emmanuel Gyasi eyes Serie A qualification with Spezia

Emmanuel Gyasi in action for his club

Ghana forward Emmanuel Gyasi is eyeing qualification to the Serie A with Spezia after their 1-0 away win in the first leg of the semi-final over Frosinone in the Serie B play-offs.



Emmanuel Gyasi scored the only goal of the game to give his side the advantage ahead of the second leg.



The 26-year-old found the back of the net in the 28th minute at the Stadio Stirpe in Frosinone.



Speaking to the media after the game on the win against Frosinone, "The secret is that we started strong, aggressive and compact and we managed to take home three points in a difficult field".



He stated that the team must believe and be ready to play against Frosinone who have a good away record this season.



"We must also be connected for the return, trying to make the fans dream".



Gyasi, hopes the dream of playing in the 2020/21 Serie A season will be a reality for the club.



The decider will be played on Thursday at the Picco in Spezia to determine who joins Benevento and Crotone in the Serie A for the 2020/21 season.

