Sports News of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Gyasi dines out with former Spezia teammate David Okereke

Emmanuel Gyasi and his Spezia teammates

Ghanaian forward, Emmanuel Gyasi has reunited with his former Spezia teammate David Okereke.



Okereke, a Nigerian forward spent three years at the Italian side Spezia before making the switch to Club Brugge.



Gyasi had dinner with his best friend after the 23-year-old made his UEFA Champions League debut at the Locanda Alinò restaurant.



The two players are recharging their batteries ahead of their respective new seasons.



Gyasi enjoyed a fabulous run for Spezia after helping the side to secure their first ever promotion to the Serie A.



He emerged the club's top scorer.



Born in Palermo to Ghanaian parents, started his career with Pro Vercelli Youth before moving to Torino, and on to Pisa to Montova, but eventually had to settle at Spieza in 2018-which was his second spell with the club.



For the first time in his career, the 26-year old looked settled and far from the player who was always on the run with any given opportunity, building a cult hero status especially in the last two seasons.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.