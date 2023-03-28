Emmanuel Frimpong names four ex-Arsenal players ‘better’ than Mesut Ozil

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Former Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Frimpong has shut down claims that Mesut Ozil is the best Arsenal player of the Emirates era.



According to Frimpong, Mesut Ozil was an incredibly talented player but there are others who were better than him during the Emirates Era(after Arsenal moved from Hybrid Stadium).



The former Black Stars player named Robin Van Persie, Santi Cazorla, Alexis Sanchez, and Cesc Fabregas as the top four players of the Arsenal Emirates Era.



"Ozil was not the best player of the Arsenal Emirates era."



"The top three is Robin van Persie, Santi Cazorla and Alexis Sanchez. Cesc Fabregas would be fourth too, so Ozil might make the top five," he told BettingSites.



Emmanuel Frimpong also rubbished the claim that the former German international was a lazy player.



"The way Mesut Ozil plays makes him look lazy,’ Frimpong added. ‘I was there when he made his debut against Sunderland, he assisted Olivier Giroud to win the match and was the best player in that game."



"Ozil’s style of play was relaxed and not rushed, I think people took that as him being lazy."



Mesut Ozil who scored 44 goals and provided 79 assists in 254 appearances for Arsenal between 2013 and 2021 and won four FA Cups confirmed his retirement on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



