Emmanuel Dasoberi resigns from GFA, joins Asante Kotoko

Mr. Emmanuel Dasoberi was the GFA Club Licensing Manager

The Club Licensing Manager, Emmanuel Dasoberi has tendered in his resignation to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), ahead of his move to join the management team of Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko.



Dasoberi in a post on his official Facebook page confirmed his resignation from his post as Deputy General Secretary of the GFA in charge of administration, “Today, September 14, 2020, I personally presented my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo at the Head Office of the GFA in Accra.



“It has been great serving the football governing body in various capacities in the last 10 years. But i believe it is time for me to move on for a new challenge”.



Dasoberi has been one of the longest-serving GFA staff and his move to join the Ghana Premier League side is seen as a call to serve Asanteman.





