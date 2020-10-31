Sports News of Saturday, 31 October 2020

Emmanuel Boateng snatches victory for Dalian Yifang against Acheampong’s Tianjin Teda

Ghana forward Emmanuel Boateng scored the winning goal for Dalian Yifang against Tianjin Teda in the second leg of the Chinese top-flight league play-off round on Saturday.



Dalian Yifang went into the game with a 2-0 deficit after losing to their opponents at home in the first leg on Monday.



But the Sea Blue outfit had a superb start to the match after going up 1-0 courtesy Liangming Lin in the 21st minute.



Boateng tied the scoreline on aggregate for Dalian Yifang with his close range strike in the 44th minute.



However, the visitors hopes of taking the game to extra time was blown away as Yue Song struck on the 78th minute to make it 2-1 for Tianjin Teda.



Both sides failed to add up to their goals as the match ended 2-1 for Dalian Yifang but it wasn’t enough to send them through to the final after Tianjin Teda picked the sole ticket.



Boateng’s compatriot Frank Acheampong was the captain for Tianjin TEDA as his side progressed to the next round of the playoffs.



Boateng has made 5 appearances for Dalian Yifang so far this term.

