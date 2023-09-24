You are here: HomeSports2023 09 24Article 1849928

Sports News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Emmanuel Boateng sidelined 'a few weeks' with muscle injury

Rio Ave striker Emmanuel Boateng is unavailable for selection for Monday’s Portuguese Liga clash against Sporting due to a muscle injury.

The Ghana international was the only absentee in training on Friday and that means Head Coach Luís Freire will miss out on his services.

Boateng is suffering from a muscle injury in his right thigh- a situation which forced their last league fixture against Famalicão.

According to Rio Ave, the 27-year-old will spend a few weeks in the infirmary.

Boateng played in six matches in all competitions for Rio Ave this term-two in the League Cup and four in the league.

