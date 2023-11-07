Emmanuel Boateng shares excitement after Rio Ave’s win over Boavista in Portugal

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Emmanuel Boateng has shared his delight after helping Rio Ave to secure victory over Boavista in the Portuguese top-flight on Saturday.



The former Black Stars attacker was called to action over the weekend when his outfit cruised to a 2-0 home win over Boavista in week 10 of the campaign.



Rio Ave opened the scoring at the Estadio do Rio Ave through Fabio Ronaldo in the 37th-minute mark before Boateng, the former Levante striker, solidified the victory for Rio Ave with his well-timed goal in the 47th minute of the second half.



This crucial win propelled Rio Ave out of the relegation zone, as they now sit comfortably with a total of eight points after the conclusion of match week 10.



“Alhamdulillah for the great win????????????????????????onto the next game???????????????????? Abotr3” he wrote on X.



The 27-year-old has now scored one goal and provided one assists in six games for Rio Ave this season.