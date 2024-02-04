You are here: HomeSports2024 02 04Article 1914968

Sports News of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Emmanuel Boateng sent off as Rio Ave hold Porto to goalless draw

Ghana striker Emmanuel Boateng was sent off as his side Rio Ave played out a goalless draw against FC Porto in the Portuguese league.

The 27-year-old was sent off for a silly second yellow card in added time at the Rio Ave Stadium on Saturday night, but his team still managed to pick a valuable point.

Porto were added an early penalty inside four minutes but referee Antonio Nobre quickly reversed his decision to award the penalty after a VAR review.

Again, Porto thought they had taken the lead in the 10th minute after Galeno was in the right place at the right time to pounce on a rebound inside the box and gleefully rifles the ball home.

However, VAR reversed the goal because of an offside.

A dramatic first half ended with Porto having another goal disallowed from Evanilson because of an offside in the build-up.

Emmanuel Boateng received his first yellow card in the 84th minute after committing a foul.

He was then sent off in the second minute of added time and had to leave the pitch.

This season, Boateng has 6 goals and two assists in 16 matches in the Portuguese league.

