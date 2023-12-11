Emmanuel Boateng scores in Rio Ave's 2-2 draw against Arouca

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Boateng scored for Rio Ave in their 2-2 draw with Arouca in the Portuguese top tier on Sunday.



Playing away from home, Rio Ave took an early lead with Aderlan Leandro de Jesus Santos finding the net in the fifth minute.



Boateng extended the lead, doubling the scoreline with his goal in the 29th minute, allowing Rio Ave to head into halftime with a comfortable two-goal advantage.



However, Arouca mounted a comeback in the second half, erasing the deficit.



Cristo Gonzalez initiated the comeback with a goal in the 50th minute, and Jason completed the turnaround by scoring the equalizer in the 62nd minute.



The draw leaves Rio Ave precariously perched just one point above the relegation zone in the league standings.



Emmanuel Boateng, with two goals and one assist in nine appearances, continues to be a key contributor for Rio Ave in the ongoing 2023/24 season.