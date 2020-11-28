Sports News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Boateng rejoins Hapoel Tel Aviv training after completing mandatory quarantine

Emmanuel Boateng training with his teammates

Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Boateng has rejoined his Hapoel Tel Aviv teammates for training after completing his 14-day mandatory quarantine.



The 23-year-old had been in isolation in Israel after returning from Ghana.



Boateng was granted permission by the club before the international break to return to his home country and take care of some family matters.



Per Coronavirus regulations in Israel, the midfielder was put into 14-day isolation to ensure he did not contract the virus from his trip.



At the end of the isolation period, the former WAFA and Aduana Stars midfielder has been allowed to train with his teammates on Friday 27th November 2020.



He is expected to feature for Hapoel Tel Aviv when they take on Bnei Yehuda on Saturday in the Israeli top-flight league at the Bloomfield Stadium.





