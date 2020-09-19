Emmanuel Bio scores for Akademisk Boldklub against KFUM Rosklide

Sports News of Saturday, 19 September 2020
Source: footballghana.com
Youngster Emmanuel Bio scored his first goal of the season for Akademisk Boldklub in the Danish Division Two League on Saturday.
He joined Akademisk Boldklub on a season loan deal from second tier side BK Fremad Amager.
Sylvester Seeger-Hansen scored the first goal of the match in the first half on the 5th minute to put the away team 1-0 up.
Before recess the former Cheetah FC player added the second goal on the 24th minutes to make it 2-0 to the visitors.
Frederik Christensen made it 3-0 as KFUM Rosklide crumbed to the pressure of the Akademisk Boldklub attack.
In added minutes Emil Mygind scored to help c record a 4-0 win.
The 18-year-old's contract with his parent club Akademisk Boldklub runs till June 2024.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.