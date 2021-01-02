Sports News of Saturday, 2 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu reveals reason for early Black Stars retirement

Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has disclosed that he decided to retire from international football to make way for the new generation.



The 30-year-old announced his retirement from the senior national team of Ghana this week to concentrate on club football.



Currently a free agent after parting ways with Italian side Hellas Verona, the ex-Udinese midfielder played 78 times for the Black Stars but has not featured for the team in the last three years.



"I've played for the Black Stars for 10 consistent years and it's not something small. I went for a war and it's time to leave for the young ones to come,” he told Joy Sports.



“I have been at the AFCON five times, we came close a couple of times so it’s time to just make way for the younger generation,” he added.



“For now I want to concentrate on my club career.”



Agyemang-Badu is yet to announce his next destination after eleven years in Italy, following spells with Udinese and Hellas Verona.



However, the midfield enforcer has already started considering a career after football with scouting being his biggest desire after retirement.



"I will love to enter into scouting, start a coaching course and help identify talents when I retire,” said Badu.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.