Soccer News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu ready for Inter Allies challenge

Agyemang Badu joins the Premier League bottom side for the rest of the season

Defender Emmanuel Agyemang has expressed delight in joining Inter Allies, insisting he is ready for the challenge at the relegation-threatened club.



The former Asante Kotoko defender joins the Premier League bottom side for the rest of the season.



Agyemang Badu is confident of reviving the fortunes of the 'ambitious' club, as they find themselves at the foot of the table after 12 matches.



“I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to being back in the Premier League,” he said after completing his switch.



“First I thank God for everything, I really know the task ahead that’s why I chose Allies over the others.”



“If you want to be a champion, there are some challenges you have to face so I’m here to challenge myself because if it won’t challenge you then it won’t change you.”



“Allies is really ambitious Club and I’m very happy to work together with my colleagues as one family, aiming at the ultimate.”



The former Ghana youth defender could make his debut for the club when they host WAFA next Friday.