Emmanuel Afriyie Sabbi scores only goal as Odense BK beat AC Horsens in Danish League

Ghanaian attacker, Emmanuel Afriyie Mario Sabbi

Ghanaian attacker Emmanuel Afriyie Mario Sabbi scored the only goal as Odense BK beat AC Horsens in the Danish Superliga.



Sabbi took his season's account to three after scoring the match-winner as Odense recorded a 1-0 victory.



The 22-year-old netted the goal as early as the 11th minute pouncing on a cross to slot home.



The win takes Odense to the 7th place on the league standings with 10 points, 3 points away from the top spot.



Sabbi has now made 7 appearances in the Danish top-tier from Odense, scoring three goals in the process.

