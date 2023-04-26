Emmanuel Adebayor reveals difference between Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Former Manchester City striker, Emmanuel Adebayor has compared the prowess of Erling Haaland and Sergio Aguero, highlighting what sets the young Norwegian striker apart.



Haaland, who first gained attention for scoring a hat-trick on his UEFA Champions League debut with RB Salzburg, has quickly become one of the most established strikers in the game.



In his debut season at Man City, Haaland has already broken records and scored 48 goals in all competitions, surpassing Aguero's highest single-season tally.



According to Adebayor, Haaland is more strong and tough in tackles as compared to Aguero who was good in one-on-one situations.



''I see Haaland as more robust, tougher in tackles and more assertive, while Aguero was a bit colder in one-on-one situations with the opposing keeper,'' the Togolese told Sportskeeda.



Haaland is the Premier League’s top scorer with 32 goals in 28 matches.



