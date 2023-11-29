Emmanuel Adebayor puts his massive wardrobe, sneakers collection on display

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor has given his followers on social media a sneak peek into his massive shoe and clothes collection.



The Togolese football icon put his collection of a variety of shirts, suits, sneakers, shoes and other outfits on display in a ‘goodnight’ message sent to his fans on Tuesday, November 29, 2023.



Emmanuel Adebayor in the video was preparing for bedtime by having his last toothbrush of the day.



“Getting ready to sleep! Goodnight my people”, the message shared by the Manchester City forward reads.



It remains unknown if the massive wardrobe put on display is from his Lome mansion which recently became a topic on social media after a visit by Ghanaian football icon, Asamoah Gyan.



A viral video captured Adebayor hosting the Ghanaian football icon at his residence with the two football stars sharing a great time.



In the video, Gyan seemed to be enjoying a relaxed and cool time in the multi-million dollar mansion, stating that ‘I’m in Adebayor’s heaven”.



Keen on maintaining humility and not appearing to be boastful, Adebayor quickly chimed in “I'm in Adebayor's mansion”.



The intervention by Adebayor generated laughter from both players and others present at the hangout.



Asamoah Gyan holds an enviable place in Ghana’s football history as the greatest scorer in the history of the Black Stars.



In 109 appearances for Ghana, Asamoah Gyan scored 51 goals for Ghana with the goals against Czech Republic (2006 World Cup) USA (2010 World Cup) and Algeria (2015 AFCON) among the favorite of many.



He remains Ghana and Africa's highest goal-scorer in the history of the biggest football festival on the planet – the World Cup.



In the three times he participated scored six goals which birthed many unforgettable memories which have placed him as one of the continent’s accomplished footballers.



While Gyan enjoyed great success at the national team level, Adebayor’s global status is largely influenced by his exploits in the Premier League where he played for Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham.



Adebayor made over 106 appearances for Arsenal before crossing the carpets to Manchester City.





