Emmanuel Acquah handed invite to Black Satellites camp

Ghana teenager, Emmanuel Acquah

Ghana teenager, Emmanuel Acquah has been handed an invite to the camp of the Black Satellites team for a pre-selection training.



On Thursday, a communique from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the second batch of 70 players that have been invited by coach Karim Zito.



Teenager sensation Emmanuel Acquah is one of the players that earned the call-ups for the training camp.



Emmanuel Acquah, 16, plays for National Division One League club Achiken FC. The midfielder has enormous talent and has been tipped to become a top player in the future.



He is expected to fully grab the opportunity he has been given with the call-up to Ghana’s U-20 team.



If he manages to impress, he could make the Black Satellite team that that will play in the WAFU B qualification tournament.



With the first batch of players bringing their training to an end, the second batch is scheduled to report to camp in Cape Coast on Sunday.





