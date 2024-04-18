Emile Acquah scores as Barrow and Crawley Town share spoils in League Two

Sports News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

English-born Ghanaian striker Emile Acquah scored in Barrow's 1-1 draw against Crawley Town in League Two on Tuesday.



The head-to-head record favoured Crawley Town with 5 wins, while Barrow had 3 wins with just 1 draw between the two sides.



Sarpong-Wiredu was included in the starting lineup for Barrow and played 72 minutes at the Broadfield Stadium. The opening ten minutes of the game saw both teams displaying solid defensive work, with the Bluebirds striving to gain control in midfield.



The first scoring opportunity fell to the Cumbrians when Robbie Gotts' low cross evaded the Crawley defence, finding Luca Stephenson, whose powerful drive was brilliantly saved by English-born Ghanaian goalkeeper Corey Addai.



Barrow persisted in their search for an opener, and their efforts paid off ten minutes before half-time. Elliott Newby made a surging run down the left wing and delivered an exquisite cross into the box, where Emile Acquah outjumped the Crawley defender to head the ball into the bottom right corner.



The second half saw Crawley Town awarded a penalty in the 64th minute, which was calmly converted by Danilo Orsi with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner, levelling the score at 1-1.



Acquah has been a vital component in Barrow's attack this season, making 41 appearances, scoring seven goals, and providing two assists in the league.