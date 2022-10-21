Emelia Boateng: Meet the Ghanaian model who graced cover of Tatler magazine with Chelsea's Mason Mount

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian-UK model icon, Emelia Boateng has been chosen as the cover photo of the December issue of the Tatler magazine alongside England and Chelsea golden boy Mason Mount.



Born to a Ghanaian father, Ozwald Boateng, and a Russian mother, Gyunel Taylor in the year 2000 in the United Kingdom, young Emelia was brought up speaking Russian and eating Russian food.



According to her, speaking the language and eating Russian food became possible because her mother, Gyunel Taylor made sure that the housekeeper and nannies were all Russians.



Emelia's father, Ozwald Boateng is a big British fashion designer who is best known for his trademark twist on classic tailoring and bespoke styles and recently received the prestigious Harvard University Veritas Award for his pioneering career achievements in the fashion industry.



Her mother, Gyunel Taylor, on the other hand, is a renowned gemmologist in the UK but Emelia's brother, Oscar is the only connection the family have in football.



Oscar Boateng, 19, plays in the Ghana Premier League as a midfielder for Accra Lions FC after joining the capital-based club before the start of the 2021/2022 football season.



Emelia revealed in an interview with Tatler magazine that she has been visiting Ghana to spend time with his brother and she "loves the food, the music, the vibrancy of the people."



"It was in Ghana that she shot the campaign for her bikini brand, Emilia Boateng Swim – her major focus post-university (she’s graduating from SOAS this year with an MA in African studies, following her history of art BA from Goldsmiths)," part of Tatler magazine's write up read.



