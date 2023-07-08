'Embrace science, not mallams' - Former Asante Kotoko coach Aboubakar Ouattara urges Ghanaian clubs

Sports News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Former Asante Kotoko coach Aboubakar Ouattara emphasizes the importance of embracing the scientific aspects of football rather than relying on spiritual assistance from "mallams", advising Ghanaian clubs to prioritize technical and financial investments for success.



In recent years, Ghanaian football has faced challenges, particularly in CAF inter-club competitions.



The Wydad Club Athletic technical directory believes that Ghanaians have yet to fully comprehend the deliberate methods required to achieve success in football.



As a devout Muslim who faithfully prays five times a day, Outarra asserts that spiritual practices, such as using the Quran and following specific spiritual directives, do not hold significance in football.



Instead, he emphasizes the importance of technical training and financial investments as crucial factors for achieving success.



“I am a Muslim who prays five times a day but I haven’t seen anywhere in the Quran suggesting that you use the Quran and follow certain spiritual directions in order to achieve your goal as a football team,” he told Onua Sports.



“That plays no role in football. Football is technical. It is about the training and money. Without investing money nothing can be achieved.



"We fought all these things when Kwesi Appiah was my assistant coach at Kotoko. Mallams don’t play matches is about planning and organizing diligently."