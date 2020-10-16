Sports News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Embattled Berekum Chelsea coach rescinds decision to resign

Berekum Chelsea coach, Asare Bediako

Technical Director of Berekum Chelsea Asare Bediako has rescinded his decision to resign from the club after tendering his resignation.



The embattled trainer on Tuesday submitted his resignation as the coach of the club following the club’s decision to elevate him to the position of a Technical Director.



Bediako was elevated to the Technical Director role of the club following the appointment of Hesse Odamtem as head coach of the side.



The former Unity FC trainer, hours after his resignation has rescinded his decision after meeting with the management of the club.



“Referring to the letter of resignation I tendered this afternoon to the CEO of Berekum Chelsea F/C, I have decided to continue with the job as coach of the club due to the settling of the issue amicably.” The coach wrote in a letter to the club.



Bediako will now continue as the Technical Director and assistant coach of the club, whiles Hesse Odamtem takes over the head coach role.

