Emanuel Lomotey returns to Amiens squad for Chambly clash

Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Lomotey, has been named in Amiens SC's squad for the Ligue II clash against Chambly on Saturday, but compatriot Nicholas Opoku missed out.



Lomotey was cleared to join the team after testing positive following his return from international duty.



He spent the last two weeks in isolation but returned a negative test and will be in Oswald Tanchot's squad for tonight's game.



The former Dreams FC attacker missed last week's defeat to Clermont Foot, a game in which compatriot Nicholas Opoku picked an injury.



Nicholas Opoku has been confirmed to have suffered a knee injury which will keep him out for weeks.



Below is the squad for the Chambly game:



Gurtner, Thuram (g) - Alphonse, Coly, Gendrey, Lomotey, Monzango, Wagué, Bandeira - Blin, Gomis, Lachuer, Lusamba, Papeau - Diakhaby, Odey, Ouattara, Timité, Tokpa, Odey.

