Ema Boateng makes Columbus Crew debut in victory over Chicago Fire

Ema Boateng joined Crew from FC Dallas on Monday

Ghanaian winger Ema Boateng made his debut from Columbus Crew on Thursday evening as the Gold and Blacks thump Chicago Fire 3-0.



The pacy forward joined Crew from FC Dallas on Monday, and was immediately handed his first game in the Yellow jersey after replacing Derrick Etienne in the 75th minute.



Derrick Etienne scored the opener for Crew in the 20th minute, before Darlington Nagbe doubled the lead with a beautiful volley in the 81st minute.



US born Ghanaian Gyasi Zardes completed the mauling with a fine strike with two minutes left.



Jonathan Mensah and Harrison Afful were unstoppable at the back as they ensured Crew maintained a clean sheet at the Columbus Crew stadium.





