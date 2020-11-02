Elvis Sakyi sent off in Maccabi Petah Tikva home win

Sports News of Monday, 2 November 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Elvis Sakyi was shown the red card when Maccabi Petah Tikva saw off Hapoel Haifa in the Israeli Premier League.
Petah Tikva with 10-men still managed to record a 2-0 victory on Saturday at the HaMoshava stadium.
Sakyi was sent off in the 30th following a bad tackle on an opponent.
Petah Tikva are currently topping the Israeli top division league standings after four games having amassed 9 points.
Sakyi who joined from Maltese side Senglea Athletics this summer has played all matches so far in the season.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.