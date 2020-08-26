Sports News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Elvis Manu named in Ludogorets squad for Champions League clash against FC Midtylland

Ghanaian forward, Elvis Manu

Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu has been named in Ludogorets Razgad's squad for the second round of the UEFA Champions League against Midtylland on Wednesday night.



The 27-year-old joined the Bulgarian giants on a two year from Chinese side Beijing Renhe and has been immediately registered for Europe.



Manu is yet to make his debut for the Greens, but he has already been named for tonight's game.



The Dutch-born Ghanaian striker revealed his delight on returning to Europe and having the chance of playing in the UEFA Champions League.



“I can be an attacker or a left wing-back. I played for Feyenoord, Brighton, in Turkey, and Beijing Rene. I am happy to be here, as this is an opportunity for me to be on a high level and to play in Europe. This makes me happy”, said Manu.



Manu previously played for Feyenoord, Go Ahead Eagles, Brighton Hove & Albion, Huddersfield Town, Gençlerbirli?i and Akhisarspor.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.