Elvis Afriyie Ankrah sent NDC supporters to 2014 World Cup - One Man Supporter alleges

The leader of the Ghana National Supporters Union, Abraham Boakye alias One Man Supporter has detailed the various issues that resulted in the chaos that marred Ghana’s participation in the 2014 World Cup.



One Man Supporter told GhanaWeb on the Sports Check program that then Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah made a number of mistakes that caused fans to be stranded in Brazil.



One Man said that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah first mistake was ignoring his advice about transporting the supporters through a cruise ship instead of an airplane.



One Man believes that having a cruise ship for the supporters would have allowed easy mobilization and movement of the supporters.



He said that after giving Afriyie Ankrah a breakdown of his plan, the former sports minister failed to listen to him.



Another blunder One Man reckons Elvis Afriyie Ankrah committed was the decision to airlift party footsoldiers and not football supporters to Brazil.



According to him, most of the persons who went to Brazil under the pretext of supporting the Black Stars were political party supporters who did not understand the intricacies of being a football fan.



He explained that, unlike football supporters who would not mind walking distances and sleeping at a less fancied place to cheer on their teams, political party supporters would complain and whine about certain treatments.



Ghana’s participation in the 2014 World Cup turned out to be a disaster with on and off-field issues dominating the headlines.



Whiles players were holding the nation to ransom over unpaid bonuses, pictures and videos of stranded football fans at airports in Brazil dominated social media discussions.



