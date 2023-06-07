Elsewhere, you'd be in jail - GFA presidential hopeful told

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Even before active campaigning for the Ghana Football Association election scheduled for later this year kicks in, the credibility of one of the persons who has thrown his hat in the ring is being challenged.



Kojo Yankah, the former chairman of the Western Regional Football Association on Monday, June 6, 2023, announced his intentions to vie for the position.



Speaking on Happy FM the outspoken football administrator posited that Ghana football is in the hands of the wrong people.



He asserted that he is the Messiah whose arrival will mark a turning point in the growth of the game in the country.



“I am very ready and it is time for me to also leave a mark on Ghana Football. It is time for a new administration to take over affairs at the Ghana FA and I am the right person. The love for Ghana football is not there anymore and I am the one to bring it back”, he told Happy FM.



But reacting to the declaration, ace sports broadcaster, Saddick Adams opined if accountability structures were effective in Ghana football, Kojo Yankah would have been in jail



He objected to his candidature on the grounds that Kojo Yankah was handed an opportunity to show his commitment to the growth of the game but he let the country down.



“As a member of the previous FA, he was awarded a contract to build a complex at Prampram National Soccer Centre.



“He constructed this for half a million dollars. Elsewhere, he’d answering for this scandal in jail but alas SMH”, a tweet shared on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 reads.



After four years of Kurt Okraku’s reign, the Ghana Football Association is set to go to the polls on a yet-to-be-announced date to elect a president.



Kojo Yankah is one of two persons who have declared their intentions to contest the polls with the other person being the bankroller of Berekum Chelsea, Amofah Jantuah.





As a member of the previous FA, he was awarded a contract to build a complex at Prampram National Soccer Centre.



He constructed this for half a million dollar. Elsewhere, he’d answering for this scandal in jail but alas SMH https://t.co/anHU1eUV69 pic.twitter.com/lUrcS10FAh — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) June 6, 2023

KPE