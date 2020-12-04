Sports News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Elmina Sharks will continue to push – Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks FC head coach, Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks FC head coach, Yaw Acheampong has promised not to relax following their 1-0 victory over Aduana Stars.



The fire boys suffered a 1-0 defeat to Elmina Sharks on matchday 4 of the Ghana Premier League at Ndoum Park.



It was the first win of the season after a dominant display to beat the defending champions, Aduana Stars.



Richard Mpong's 21st-minute goal against his former club separated the two sides in a highly entertaining encounter.



Speaking after the game, Yaw Acheampong said that he is hoping that his side continues to push forward after their victory over their opponent.



"First of all I would like to thank my players they really fought very hard because it wasn’t an easy game so I will say a big congrats to them," he said.



“Now that we have recorded our first win of the season we will continue to push forward because like I said before, looking at all our games we are able to score but in the dying embers of the game our opponents equalize.”



“So that is what you saw us doing, trying to make some tactical changing, sometimes we are cool when the fans want us to change, we have to have a lion heart to make sure that we execute our plans,” he said.



Elmina Sharks will travel to Obuasi to face Ashantigold in matchday five of the GPL.

