Elmina Sharks v Inter Allies: Sharks, Capelli boys desperate for points

Sports News of Sunday, 20 December 2020
Source: footballmadeinghana.com
Elmina Sharks will welcome Inter Allies at the Ndoum Sports Stadium in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.
The matchday six encounter is scheduled to kick off at 3pm.
The hosts will be looking to get back to winning ways after their 4-2 defeat to AshantiGold in Obuasi on Matchday 5.
Allies travel to the Central Region at the back of their 1-2 home defeat to Bechem United last week.
The Capelli boys are 16th on the league table with 4 points after 5 matches, whiles Sharks sit at 11th with 6 points after also playing 5 matches.
Sunday’s encounter will only be the third time both sides are meeting in the country’s topflight, Ghana Premier League.
Technically, Allies are yet to lose to Sharks in the Premier League after two meetings, a draw and a win.
HEAD-TO-HEAD:
2016/17 Season:
Elmina Sharks 0-0 Inter Allies – Elmina
Inter Allies 2-0 Elmina Sharks – El Wak
2017/18 Season – Truncated:
Elmina Sharks 1-0 Inter Allies
2019/20 Season – Truncated:
Inter Allies 2-3 Elmina Sharks – Accra
TEAM NEWS:
Elmina Sharks
The Sea Animals have not reported any injury in camp.
Inter Allies
Nafiu Sulemana and Michael Kporvi who missed the last game, have joined the trip to Elmina.
MATCH DETAILS:
Competition: Premier League – Week 6
Date: Sunday, 20th December, 2020
Time: 3:00pm GMT
Venue: Ndoum Sports Stadium
Broadcast: There will be no Live TV broadcast but radio commentary across the country.
MATCH OFFICIALS:
Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah
Assistant 1: Courage Kuedufia
Assistant 2: Isaac Nyamekye
Fourth Referee: Alfaa Ba-Adey
Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe
Venue Media Officer – Jonathan Nelson Ackon
GFA Cameraman – Kojo Sassah
