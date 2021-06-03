Elmina Sharks forward Benjamin Boateng blames injury for 10 goal failure

Sports News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Elmina Sharks forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng has blamed his failure to hit his 10 goal target in the ongoing Ghana Premier League on injuries.



The enterprising forward has not been at his best this season scoring five goals in 18 matches for the side.



He scored his fifth goal on matchday 27 of the Ghana Premier League against Bechem United.



Speaking after the game, he indicated that the 2020/21 season has not been good for him and is of the view that injuries have prevented him from hitting his target of 10 goals for the club.



“I’m so happy for scoring my fifth goal of the season [against Bechem United in week 27]."



“However, I want to score more.” Benjamin Bernard Boateng told Africa-Foot.com



“I will say this season has gone wrong for me let me say."



“When we started the season, I was rocked by injuries."



“So I’m not too happy with the season,” Boateng told Africa-Foot.com.



Boateng is expected to miss the side against Dreams FC on matchday 28 of the GPL due to card accumulation.



He scored seven goals in 13 games before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the league last season.