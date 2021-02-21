Sports News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Elmina Sharks fans attack referee after home defeat to Medeama

play videoFans took the law into their own hands because they were not happy with officiating

Some fans, despite the directive for games to be played behind closed doors due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, managed to enter Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina on Sunday and cause trouble after Elmina Sharks defeat against Medeama.



The Elmina Sharks fans stormed the field to attack referee Eric Owusu Bempah following Medeama’s 2-1 victory in the Ghana Premier League.



The fans believe the referee caused their defeat, hence decided to beat him up, Fortunately, there were some security men available to prevent a bloody situation.



It is surprising how fans managed to enter the field because they have



Medeama won the match thanks to a brace by former Asante Kotoko star Ahmed Toure. The striker on his debut for the Mauves and Yellows scored two fantastic goals.



Medeama move to fourth following the win while Sharks drop to 13th on the table.



Watch video below











