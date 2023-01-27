Elmina Sharks appoints Ernest Thompson as head coach

Sports News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Division One League club Elmina Sharks has officially announced the appointment of former Ebusua Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson Quartey as head coach.



The club made the announcement on its official Facebook page on Friday 27th January.



The club's statement reads: "Elmina Sharks Football Club is delighted to welcome Ernest Thompson-Quartey as our new Head Coach, joining us to bring his progressive football and innovative coaching to the Club,"



Ernest Thompson will meet the players and prepare them for their Division One League matchday 12 game against Future Stars. The game will be played at the Ejisu Okese Park on Sunday.



Ernest Thompson Quartey replaces Mallam Yahaya who was sacked by the Sharks on 24th January 2023.



Elmina Sharks is determined to bounce back into the top flight after dropping into the lower division some seasons ago.



Elmina Sharks is 11th on the Division One League Zone Two standings with 12 points after 11 games.