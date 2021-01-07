Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Elmina Sea Lions player Ellen Ampong unhappy with YEA entitlements

Elmina Sea Lions utility player Ellen Ampong has threatened to quit football because of frustration.



Speaking to in an interview, she revealed that she has not received her YEA Relief Package meant for female players in the Women’s Premier Division.



“All my colleagues and teammates have received their allowance except me, and I feel very sad that for four months nobody has served me,” she said.



Ampong expressed that she has been to the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) several times but did not get positive results, so she has decided to stop going to camp.



She said the frustration in going up and down has drained her morally and physically, but she has not lost hope



Ampong has played for Faith Ladies, Immigration Ladies, Police Ladies, Hasaacas Ladies, Lady Strikers and Sea Lions.



She hinted that her club has stopped paying salaries of players due to the YEA Package and she is mostly affected.



She appealed to the NSA and YEA authorities to help her out.



“I have no one to lead or support me, I am not happy at all, as things are not going the way I expected” she added.



She has been invited to the national teams several times and knows her time will come to become one of the popular stars.



She, however, recommended the YEA package as a good cushion for female players.