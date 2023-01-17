Elisha Owusu signs for Auxerre from Gent

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Elisha Owusu has completed a move to French Ligue 1 side, AJ Auxerre.



The Black Stars midfielder signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the French Ligue and was officially unveiled by the club on Monday, January 16.



“A new international joins the ranks of Auxerre! AJA is pleased to announce the signing of Elisha Owusu for two and a half years. The defensive midfielder, who will wear number 42, arrives from La Gantoise (Belgium), the club in which he has been playing since 2019.



“Born in Montreuil and trained at Olympique Lyonnais, Owusu then wore the colors of FC Sochaux-Montbéliard in 2018-2019, before joining La Gantoise, where he established himself as one of the best recoverers in the Jupiler League and with whom he played more than thirty European matches. Thanks to his excellent performances, he was retained in Ghana's list for the last World Cup in Qatar, like Gideon Mensah, his now-new club teammate.



“WELCOME TO AUXERRE ELISHA,” an official club statement from AJ Auxerre said.



Elisha Owusu at his new club will play alongside Black Stars teammate Gideon Mensah.



After sealing the move, Elisha Owusu had time to interact with officials of the club where he was seen with a big smile.



Sources report that the midfielder from KAA Gent is elated with his transfer and geared up to help the club in the ongoing French Ligue 1 season to ensure the club avoids relegation.