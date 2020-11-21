Sports News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eleven Wonders star Salifu Ibrahim named Man of the Match in victory over Dwarfs

Eleven Wonders midfielder, Salifu Ibrahim

Techiman Eleven Wonders midfielder Salifu Ibrahim was named man of the match in their 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs.



The midfield dynamo produced a superlative performance to earn him the best player in the game, helping Wonders to victory at the Ohene Ameyaw Park.



Salifu was also a man of the match when Eleven Wonders drew with Kotoko in Accra.



A first-half penalty and a fine strike in the second half propelled Techiman Eleven Wonders to a 2-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs.



Referee Joshua Samadji awarded a penalty to the home side after the ball struck a Dwarfs defender's hand.



Mohammed Tetteh Nortey elected himself for the spot-kick and made no mistake to put Wonders in front after the half-hour mark.



Despite the lead, the home side were relentless, creating more chances but had to head into the break with the slim lead.



Dwarfs were reduced to ten men in the second half after Prince Kpodo was sent off with fifteen minutes left.



Eleven Wonders took advantage of the red card as Prince Okraku netted his second of the campaign to hand them a 2-0 victory.





