Eleven Wonders rubbish reports of transferring Kelvin Osei Asibey to Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian outfit, Techiman Eleven Wonders have served notice to clubs attempting to woo its players without going through the proper channels.



This follows a report that Hearts of Oak are on the verge of signing defender Kelvin Osei Asibey from Eleven Wonders.



Several reports on Thursday morning said the player has completed a medical and will sign for the Phobians by the close of this week.



In its press release, the management of Eleven Wonders stressed that it has not transferred Kelvin Osei Asibey to Hearts of Oak or any other club.



“Our attention has been drawn to news making rounds across the social media that our player Kelvin Osei Asibey has been transferred to Accra Hearts of Oak. We wish to put it on record that Kelvin Osei Asibey is still our player and under contract and has not been transferred to any club. In fact we are looking forward to work with him next season,” part of the release from Eleven Wonders said.



The release added, “We, however, wish to urge any club that wants the player to contact our management for negotiations and desist from wooing and having medical of him without seeking prior approval from Techiman Eleven Wonders.”