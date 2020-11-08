Sports News of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Eleven Wonders ready for 2020/2021 GPL - Albert Commey

Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer, Albert Commey

Eleven Wonders Chief Executive Officer, Albert Commey, says the team his team is prepared for the upcoming 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The new season kicks off on 14 November 2020 and Eleven Wonders will begin their campaign against Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Speaking on the team’s preparations ahead of the new season with George Mahamah on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM he said, “We are still preparing ahead of the season and we have made some signing to strengthen our side.



“We are also going to compete for the title and hope to finish in the Top three this season”.



The Ohene Ameyaw Park was among venues rejected after the first inspection done by the Ghana FA Club Licensing Board.



Albert Commey says the management of the pitch is supposed to be done by the Assembly and not the club as the club pay for the usage of the facility.



He stated that the club now has to take responsibility of putting the stadium in shape to meet the requirements of the Club Licensing Board ahead of their re-inspection.



“It is the assembly that manages the park. We informed them to upgrade the facility ahead of the inspection but they didn’t. Now the Club Licensing Board has written to us and we are required to put the facility in shape before it can be approved by the GFA Club Licensing Board. The fine should have rather gone to the Assembly and not the club so that next time they will be proactive”.



Eleven Wonders begin their league campaign against Asante Kotoko on matchday one.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.