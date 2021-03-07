Sports News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eleven Wonders pip 1-0 Legon Cities in Techiman

Eleven Wonders

Eleven Wonders ended Legon Cities seven-game unbeaten run with a solitary goal at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



Michael Osei’s 68th-minute strike was enough to separate the two sides in a pulsating match day seventeen encounter.



Legon Cities should have taken the lead in the first half after a decent play in the interval, creating numerous chances with the best falling to striker Hans Kwoffie.



The Royals were forced into an early change in the first half with Joseph Adjei replacing the injured Vincent Adu Gyamfi after 30 minutes.



The hosts were solid in defence and made sure the scores remain even at half time.



Both sides returned after the break determine to go the the opener, but it was Eleven Wonders that had the best of opportunities.



And took advantage of the moment when Michael Osei broke the deadlock with 22 minutes remaining.



Coach Ignatius Fosu and his charges began to close it at the back with the lead taken, they defended resolutely despite waves of attack from the visitors.



Jonah Attuquaye and Baba Manama came close in the final ten minutes, with the former’s ferocious strike hitting the crossbar and the latter forcing a decent save from John Moosie.



The defeat ends a run of seven matches with a loss for Legon Cities with Eleven Wonders returning to winning ways.