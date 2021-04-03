Eleven Wonders midfielder Samuel Boakye named MOTM against Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 3 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Samuel Boakye was adjudged the Man of the Match in the Ghana Premier League game between Eleven Wonders and Asante Kotoko at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in this matchday 18 fixture.



The Eleven Wonders midfielder was impressive in the game as he helped his side to secure a point against Asante Kotoko.



Wonders went down early in the game through a game scored by Fabio Gama in the sixth minute.



It was the first goal of the season for the Brazilian International since making his debut for the club against Asante Kotoko in December 27, 2020.



Eleven Wonders responded with just some few minutes to end the first half following a cross from Rasheed which was headed into the net by Samuel Boakye.



In the second half, Boakye became a constant threat at goal, terrorizing the Asante Kotoko defence.



Kotoko kept their composure at the back to prevent Wonders from snatching a win late in the game.