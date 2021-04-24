You are here: HomeSports2021 04 24Article 1241452

Sports News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: ghanafa.org

Eleven Wonders in wonderland ahead of WAFA clash – Preview

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Eleven Wonders made the headlines this week after supporters of the club invaded the training ground to stop their coach from training following a string of poor results.

The Techiman side has since asked Ignatius Osei- Fosu to step aside - with this development, Wonders head into the clash with WAFA without a substantive coach.

Their last League triumph dates back to March 7, 2021, when they beat Legon Cities 1-0 at Ohene Ameyaw Park to wrap up the first round.

Kwame Karikari’s solitary strike caused their 1-0 defeat to Liberty Professionals in a matchday 19 encounter to drop further down the League log – 15th with 22 points, only one point above the bottom three clubs.

With a record of three away draws in the season, Wonders can aim for a point against a side that has not been overly impressive in recent weeks.

WAFA are 11th in the table with 26 points – 4 points richer than Eleven Wonders and with a very strong home form, the Academy boys will start as favourites.

They have yet to lose a game at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope - winning six and drawing three in their last nine outings at home.

Six first-team players including Daniel Lomotey have departed the Red Bull arena for greener pastures – a phenomenon that affects their outputs every season.

Lawrence Agyekum’s first-half strike was all they needed to beat Bechem United 1-0 on matchday 19.

The last encounter between these sides ended 1-0 in favour of WAFA at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

