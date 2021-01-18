Sports News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eleven Wonders coach laments over missed chances against Hearts

Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Head coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei-Fosu, has blamed his side's profligacy for their defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak.



Eleven Wonders were beaten 2-0 by the Phobians at the Accra Sports stadium on matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League.



Goals from Manaf Umar and Victor Aidoo settled the encounter, but the visitors came close on a number of occasions through Fredrick Boakye-Ansah and Nana Kobina Osoh.



"It's a game that the home team took two of their chances they got and we did not take our chances, it's part of the game," he said in a post-match interview.



"We knew how they play, we allow them to play, they were just passing the ball in midfield," he added.



He continued: "Not too many chances they created but it's part of the game. Goals decide the game and if you don't take your chances it will come back to haunt you."



Despite the defeat, the young tactician praised his gallant players for a 'fantastic' performance.



"I think they were fantastic, everybody in the stadium has seen the play the boys have done but I think we were unlucky to lose," he said.



It was second successive defeat on the road for the Techiman-based side after losing at the same venue to Inter Allies. They next host King Faisal.