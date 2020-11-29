Sports News of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Eleven Wonders coach Osei-Fosu after Liberty draw: 'We weren't on top of our game'

Eleven Wonders coach, Ignatius Osei-Fosu

Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei-Fosu believes his side were not at their best despite drawing 1-1 at Liberty Professionals on Sunday, 28 November 2020, in the Ghana Premier League.



Osei-Fosu was facing his former side and nearly run away with the points in Dansoman.



The Techiman-based side took the lead in the 43rd minute through George Amponsah but conceded a bizarre goal just a minute later.



Osei-Fosu, a Computer Engineering graduate from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), knows they could have done better.



"I think we wanted to win the match but Liberty [Professionals] made it difficult for us. They also have good passers of the ball. We couldn't press too well, you understand. I think we were not on top of our game I must admit,'' he said in a post-match interview with StarTimes.



"What people have seen us in the first two games were not able to play. I think the pitch could have been a factor of our passing game not going too well because you saw that anytime we could pass a little, we've got them.



"Then secondly, because of the pitch to a falling, falling here and there so it couldn't make them press very well.



"I have told you, our game is about pressing and speed and once the ball is not running on the pitch. I think it is a disruption."





